Wedbush Lowers Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $37.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 184.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

VRDN stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $568.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,776,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

