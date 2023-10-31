Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOOF. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,542 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $21,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

