Chewy’s (CHWY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

CHWY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $243,846. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

