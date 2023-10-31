Morgan Stanley Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $15.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on F. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

