Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. TD Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:LUV opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

