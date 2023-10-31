The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 387,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 1.0 %

HCKT opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 177.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

