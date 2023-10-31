Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $72.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Get Trex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trex

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trex by 67.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,065 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.