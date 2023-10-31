XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Stock Up 15.1 %

XPO stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.