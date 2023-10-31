Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

