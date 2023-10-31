Morgan Stanley Cuts Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $34.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of WOLF opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $95.63.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Wolfspeed by 48.1% during the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 34.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

