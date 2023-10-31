HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
HCW Biologics Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ HCWB opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.15. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
