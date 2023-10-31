HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ HCWB opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.15. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

