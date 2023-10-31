Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Genprex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Genprex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genprex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Genprex by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Price Performance

GNPX stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.06. Genprex has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

