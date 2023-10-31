Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 603.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.67, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.