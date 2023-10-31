Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,257 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.29% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FYLD. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,415,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 510,387 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,235,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 153,061 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,036,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,641,000.

BATS:FYLD opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

