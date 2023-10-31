Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 229 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CI stock opened at $305.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.19. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

