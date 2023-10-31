Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 67,980 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 67,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,924 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 233,884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.05.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

