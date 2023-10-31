Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 357 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,961,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

JHMD stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $473.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

