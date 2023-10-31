JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

