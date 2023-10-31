EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

