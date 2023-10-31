Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $295.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Shares of LAD opened at $242.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $1,801,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,115,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $1,801,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,115,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,464 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after buying an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,548,000 after buying an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

