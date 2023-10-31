Axos Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Axos Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 132.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.