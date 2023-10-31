Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Rambus Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 787.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14,267.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,311,000 after acquiring an additional 488,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

