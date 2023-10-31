EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter.

IEV stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

