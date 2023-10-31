Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $41,339,180,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $217.70 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

