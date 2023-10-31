Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $930,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $378.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $289.94 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $183.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

