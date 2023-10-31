Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $198.16 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.