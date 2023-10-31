ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.43% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLPT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLPT opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 96.00%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

