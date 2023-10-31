TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $127,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.