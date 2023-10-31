EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.
NYSE MOS opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
