EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.