EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SHM opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

