Twin Disc (TWIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $83.92 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TWIN. StockNews.com started coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 28.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

