Vitesse Energy (VTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. On average, analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

VTS opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VTS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 164,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vitesse Energy news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,736.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,780.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.