A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

