BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMRN opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 155.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

