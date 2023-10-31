DaVita (DVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY23 guidance at $7.00-$7.80 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DVA opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DaVita by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

