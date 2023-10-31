American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $9,902,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,570,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $9,902,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,570,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock worth $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

