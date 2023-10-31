EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

