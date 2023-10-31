EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

