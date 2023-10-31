EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

