EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after buying an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

