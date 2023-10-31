EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,661 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 2.3 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.