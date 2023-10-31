EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 216,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $176.16.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $1,254,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,886 shares in the company, valued at $88,568,475.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $1,254,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,886 shares in the company, valued at $88,568,475.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,851,830 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

