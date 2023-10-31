EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,738 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

TPSC opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.