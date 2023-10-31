EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $242.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,503 shares of company stock worth $8,131,970. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

