HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $12.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRT opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.86 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

