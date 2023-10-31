Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $87.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

