Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNN. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

