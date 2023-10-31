Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.1 %

LSPD opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.63. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.36.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 70.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

