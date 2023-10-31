Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.67.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.13. Ferguson has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 27.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 922,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,648,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.