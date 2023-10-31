Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Marqeta Stock Up 0.2 %

MQ stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.70. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta



Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

